Eagles Nick Sirianni Surprises With Three Players Who Have Stood On Defense
PHILADELPHIA – With so much mixing and matching happening on defense through the first week of Eagles camp, it’s not always easy to see who is standing out on a consistent basis.
So, Eagles on SI asked head coach Nick Sirianni before Monday's practice who he has noticed the most. His answer might surprise.
“We’re looking for guys to play with great detail, great toughness,” he said. “I’ve seen the toughness really show up. I’ll single out a couple of the defensive ends where I’ve really seen that toughness really show up, that physical toughness, that relentless effort.”
The head coach then rattled off three names.
One was Nolan Smith. OK, that’s a good sign. Smith will be counted on to pick up some of the sack slack that Haason Reddick left behind after being traded to the Jets.. Smith had what probably would have been sacks on back-to-back plays in 11-on-11 work during Monday’s practice as training camp rolls on.
“I’m really comfortable with the scheme,” said Smith after practice. “I know all my plays and learning body position, body control, certain leverages, and stuff. I’m not gonna lie, when I first lined up against AJ Brown, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’
“I still say that when I line up against him, but it’s more at ease because I know where my help’s at and it doesn’t feel like I’m guarding him all by myself. My first year you line up against AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, it feels like you’re on island and you’re all by yourself, but now I don’t feel like that.”
Another name Sirianni mentioned was Patrick Johnson? Yep. If you need a refresher on the seventh-round pick from 2021 out of Tulane, here it is: Johnson hasn’t had much of a role in three seasons, though in 2022, then-DC Jonathan Gannon gave him 19 percent of the defensive snaps. He had three QB hits while also forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Johnson disappeared last year with the two DC’s – first, Sean Desai, then Matt Patricia - not giving him much of anything and playing him just 38 snaps on defense.
This year could be a breakout season for him, especially since the Eagles could use somebody to step up and add depth at the position.
Sirianni’s final name was rookie Jalyx Hunt. That may not be too big of a surprise if anyone has watched the first four practices. Hunt is very active. He would have had at least one sack on Monday.
On the other hand, Hunt was believed to be a developmental player when he was a bit of a surprise pick in the third round (94th overall) out of tiny Houston Christian. Hunt is smart – he started his college career at Cornell – and he has the ability to rush and cover based on how he was used in college, where he used to be a safety before hitting a growth spurt to reach 6-3, 252 pounds.
“It’s been exciting,” said Sirianni. “There is a lot of mixing and matching and we’re trying to get an evaluation on everybody as guys learn to play together, but I would single those guys out as far as their relentless effort and the toughness they’ve been playing with throughout camp.”
That development for Hunt may come with live reps once the season begins in September.
"Oh, shoot, he’s good," said defensive end Josh Sweat. "Effort through the roof; learning. I like him a lot for sure and he’s a good dude. We're ready. We welcomed him with open arms."
More NFL: Eagles Training Camp Day 4: Pass Rush Delivers and TDP Overload