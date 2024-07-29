Eagles Training Camp Day 4: Pass Rush Delivers and TDP Overload
PHILADELPHIA - The pads will come on for the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time Tuesday morning, typically an opportunity for the more physical positions to start to stand out.
The defensive front started a day early, relentlessly pressuring Jalen Hurts during a 72-minute session under overcast skies Monday morning.
Some of the issues were tied to a revamped right side on the offensive line with starters Tyler Steen (ankle) and Lane Johnson (toe) missing the session. Mekhi Becton took the first-team reps at right guard with Fred Johnson replacing the Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle.
Hurts was under siege for most of the morning and practice devolved into heavy traffic to the running backs, particularly on swing passes.
The offense also missed Saquon Barkley, who missed the practice for personal reasons. In his place rookie runner Will Shipley was a standout, scorching flat defender Julian Okwara on one wheel route and also looking explosive as a runner.
Barkley’s top backup, Kenny Gainwell, also cashed in on a similar wheel route with Okwara in pursuit with C.J. Gardner-Johnson late to close.
Ty-Davis Price, a 2022 third-round pick in San Francisco, played the lead role, however, generating at least 10 targets and touches with second- and third-team looks, some good and some bad. TDP looked explosive when he had a little space in the flats but also had a drop and was stripped at one point by linebacker Brandon Smith on another potential reception.
-In Monday’s bookkeeping, along with Lane Johnson and Steen, linebacker Oren Burks missed his third consecutive practice with a knee injury. Meanwhile, backup center Brett Toth (hamstring) returned in a limited fashion after missing the first three practices.
Johnson’s injury is not serious and he is day-to-day moving forward. Steen was spotted after practice and moving OK but is expected to sit out at least a few days.
-The offensive line churn continued past the right side with the first team. Toth took second-team reps in individual work but sat out team drills where sixth-round rookie Dylan McMahon got his first looks with the second-team OL.
Darian Kinnard, who replaced Steen at RG in-practice on Saturday, was bounced out to second-team RT on Monday behind Fred Johnson. Matt Hennessy, who had been lining up as the second-team center with Toth put, moved to RG on the second team behind Becton.
-Defensively, second-year corner Kelee Ringo took the first rep in team drills at right cornerback for the third consecutive practice. Then, Isaiah Rodgers gets the first nod in 7-on-7s as the Vic Fangio churn continues. Rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell got the first rep in the slot.
At safety, Avonte Maddox took over second-team work next to James Bradberry with Tristin McCollum falling back to the third team with Mekhi Garner/Andre Sam. Tyler Hall was mainly getting the second-team nickel work.
-The linebackers continued to start with the default of Devin White and Zack Baun before it turned into White and Nakobe Dean in 7-on-7s. White, Baud, Dean, and Ben VanSumeren all got first-team reps.
-The defense had at least four sacks by my count and probably should have been credited with a few more. A deep touchdown throw from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith, with Maddix trailing in coverage, would have likely been a Milton Williams sack if the QB didn’t have the red jersey on.
- A rare Hurts miss this summer came on a post route to John Ross when the speedster had a step on Ringo but the QB missed too far inside.
-Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett had a chance to hit Joseph Ngata for a deep TD. A little too much air on the throw allowed Rodgers to show off his recovery speed and get back into the play for a PBU.
-Bradberry had a diving PBU on another Pickett pass to Ngata, showing his trademarked savviness as a player.
-Other defensive highlights were Nolan Smith wearing out Fred Johnson on a couple of occasions which isn't the same as going it to Lane Johnson. Still, a positive sign for the second-year edge rusher.
Also, Reed Blankenship sniffed out an RPO, knifed through two blockers, and had Hurts pinned for a TFL.
-Fangio has probably started his safeties in a two-deep look about 90% of the time and it showed today as the Eagles’ offense peppered with the underneath stuff.
-Dickerson seemed to tweak his right knee early in practice. He shook it off, finished the day, and met the media so it was nothing remotely serious. Also, Hurts was seen getting stretched out during the session between his reps at one point which is not typical but the QB never missed his turn on the practice field.
-The Eagles have still done no red-zone work which used to be a Day 1 staple for Nick Sirianni. Presumably with the pads on Tuesday we will see some red zone and perhaps goal-line work.