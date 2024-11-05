Eagles' OC Downplays Return To Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - Kellen Moore isn’t exactly the kind of guy who’s going to wear his heart on his sleeve and the Eagles’ offensive coordinator is playing down his return to the Dallas area where Moore spent eight years as a player and coach with the final four as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.
Moore and the Cowboys got the better of the Eagles during his tenure as the Dallas OC with a 5-3 record with three 40-point performances.
Despite consecutive 12-win seasons Moore was the scapegoat for the Cowboys’ postseason failures after the 2022 campaign and got to face his old team last season with the LA Chargers, a 20-17 setback at SoFi Stadium.
Sunday’s game marks Moore’s first return to AT&T Stadium since Week 17 of the 2022 season, a 27-13 Cowboys win over Tennessee.
The lead-off hitter at Moore’s weekly presser Tuesday went right to the Dallas question and the guarded OC tried to fend it off as best he could.
“A lot of coaches, players, they all have overlap,” Moore said. “We've all worked together in some capacity, so no different than a lot of guys that go to different places. Obviously, there's familiarity. There's some of that, but at the end of the day, once you get in the game, you play the game, and some of that stuff kind of takes care of itself.
“Excited about the opportunity. Big division game and all that fun stuff.”
Any institutional knowledge Moore has of the Cowboys operation has been downplayed.
“Being a division opponent, there's already a lot of familiarity. And then being two years removed from a place, rosters change quickly,” Moore said. “There are certain players that have been there that I'm familiar with, but there are a number of guys that have come in over the course of the last two years.
“It's a division game in the sense that both teams know each other very, very well.”
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked if he might tap into Moore a little more this week.
“Occasionally, you may ask him something here or there about the quarterback,” Fangio said. “But he's been out of there now two years. I'm sure things have changed.”
The QB this week is not going to be Dak Prescott however. The Cowboys’ QB1 is likely headed to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Moore helped backup Cooper Rush get up to speed the last time Prescott was injured for an extended period. Rush was capable enough to lead Dallas to a 4-1 record with the only loss coming to the Eagles, a 26-17 game at Lincoln Financial Field in which Rush completed 18 of 39 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.
“Coop is a really smart player,” Moore said. “He has a great feel for the game. Anticipation. Vision. Feel for what the defense is doing. I think he puts himself in a really good position. He can handle volume from an offensive game plan perspective. When Coop has gone in there, he's had success.
“It’ll still be a challenge for us.”