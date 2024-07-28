Eagles’ OC Hands The ‘Trump Card’ to QB1
PHILADELPHIA - A lot has been made about the Eagles’ inability to handle the blitz consistently late last season and that’s one of the major reasons Kellen Moore is in Philadelphia.
The new offensive coordinator also arrives at a pivotal time where the baton has been handed from future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce to the emerging Cam Jurgens.
You never want to proclaim losing an all-time franchise great is a net positive but there can be the occasional silver lining and losing Kelce’s unique abilities to handle pass-protection adjustments on the fly might be a counterintuitive plus for the Philadelphia offense.
That’s because it provides an opportunity for Jalen Hurts to take on a bigger role in managing the game in real-time.
The fifth-year quarterback has already expressed a desire to do exactly that this summer.
“Over the years, it’s been something that I’ve wanted to do,” Hurts explained. “But I feel like when you have Jason Kelce, it’s just like let him do it. So I never really had the opportunity to do those things.
“But I think that opportunity has come.”
Moore confirmed that on Saturday morning by explaining the QB now has the trump card.
“Ultimately sometimes the QB can see a little bit of a wider lens,” Moore, himself a former QB, said. “His perspective may be a little bit different. He does have a trump card ability to make those adjustments when necessary.”
That doesn’t mean things will not remain collaborative with Jurgens, who also has significant responsibilities.
“I think it’s a collaborative thing with myself and Cam, and we just have to build our relationship,” Hurts said. “He knows I have a lot of confidence in him to do the job, and be the player that he is. “ … He’s been ready to lead that O-line room, and I know those guys are going to lean on him.”
“I think at the end of the day those two guys have to team up together,” Moore added. “... Cam certainly gives us the ability to speed the process up, make a decision. Jalen can work with him and team up together.”
