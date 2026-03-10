Eagles Reunion With C.J. Gardner-Johnson Suddenly Makes Sense

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly lost a fan favorite on Monday.

As free agency opened up around the league, unsurprisingly, deals started popping up. Philadelphia wasn't one of the teams that struck early. That shouldn't surprise anyone. The Eagles are loaded with talent and heading into free agency, it was known that it would be difficult to retain all of the team's free agents. The Eagles got an extension done with Jordan Davis this past weekend, which was a win in itself. On the downside, the Eagles reportedly lost Reed Blankenship, Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean.

Phillips left to join the Carolina Panthers. Dean landed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and gave the fanbase a bit of a gift in the process by not choosing the Dallas Cowboys and Blankenship agreed to terms on a deal to join the Houston Texans.

Fortunately, there are options out there in free agency who can help to replace the losses of Phillips, Blankenship and Dean. For Dean, the Eagles already have Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. For Phillips, there are still intriguing pass rushers available in free agency, including Trey Hendrickson and Bradley Chubb. On the safety front, old friend CJ Gardner-Johnson is available. He also made it known that he was open to the idea of a reunion earlier in the offseason.

The Eagles should reunite

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) returns an interceptions against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hell yeah," Gardner-Johnson said about the idea of returning. "Tell the boys to get with me."

Gardner-Johnson was traded by the Eagles to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2025 season. He only played in three games with the Texans, though. He bounced around a bit and ended up with the Chicago Bears, where he played in 10 games, including seven starts. Overall, he played in 13 games in 2025 and had two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble, three sacks and 66 total tackles.

With Blankenship out the door, Gardner-Johnson would be the most seamless target to bolster the safety room to pair him with Andrew Mukuba. He has had success in Philadelphia and has already had two different stints with the franchise. Why not a third?