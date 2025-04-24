Eagles Today

Eagles Open To Trade Back?

Philadelphia is one of several teams at the bottom of the first round open to trading back.

John McMullen

Fans walk around the Draft Experience during the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft begins at 7 p.m. CT April 24 and runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fans walk around the Draft Experience during the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft begins at 7 p.m. CT April 24 and runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The draft is here and the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles start the process at No. 32 overall with the odds favoring trade up, followed by trade down, with stick and pick a distant third, at least among those who cover the team on a daily.

The late skinny from Green Bay is that the Eagles are among a group of teams at the bottom of the first round open to moving back for others trying to come back in, presumably for quarterbacks.

That type of scenario is likely a real-time situation for Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman because it will be dependant on certain players not dropping.

That group would likely include a cluster of players on the defensive front – think Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen, Texas A&M Edge Shemar Stewart, and Boston College Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, as well as Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Texas cornerback Jahde Barron.

A move out could be about players like Ohio State interior offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, LSU tight end Maston Taylor, or Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton.

MORE NFL: Eagles Draft Notebook: First-Rounders, Characters, and Heirs

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News