Eagles Open To Trade Back?
PHILADELPHIA - The draft is here and the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles start the process at No. 32 overall with the odds favoring trade up, followed by trade down, with stick and pick a distant third, at least among those who cover the team on a daily.
The late skinny from Green Bay is that the Eagles are among a group of teams at the bottom of the first round open to moving back for others trying to come back in, presumably for quarterbacks.
That type of scenario is likely a real-time situation for Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman because it will be dependant on certain players not dropping.
That group would likely include a cluster of players on the defensive front – think Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen, Texas A&M Edge Shemar Stewart, and Boston College Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, as well as Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Texas cornerback Jahde Barron.
A move out could be about players like Ohio State interior offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, LSU tight end Maston Taylor, or Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton.
