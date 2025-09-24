Eagles Today

Eagles Options To Replace Nolan Smith Include Pair Of In-House Veterans

The Philadelphia Eagles have veterans who have been inactive for the first three games ready to step in for edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – This is the moment when those edge rushers the Eagles brought in during the offseason will come in handy. At least, that is the team's hope, because they will be needed with Nolan Smith expected to miss the next month, and possibly more, with what is reportedly an aggravation of the torn triceps he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Smith was in the locker room after Wednesday’s practice, but he declined to talk about the injury. Asked if it was the triceps, he said, “Nah, we’re good. Everything’s OK.” That was it. He said he would talk Thursday and away he went.

The onus to replace him will fall on the shoulders of either Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo, or Patrick Johnson. At least one of them, anyway.

“Everyone wants to play,” said Ojulari, who has been inactive for all three games this year. “The veteran in me wants to be out there and competing and showing them what I can do. It’s the first time being inactive and all, so it was tough. But whatever it is for the team to win, I'll do.”

Bigger Role For Newcomer On Edge

Za’Darius Smith will also have an increased role, but it’s a role he doesn’t have much familiarity with, such as dropping into coverage and playing 4i technique. Smith was headed home after practice to study up on the base defense, and, he said, prepare for packages that he wasn’t going to be in this soon, but will be now without Smith.

The Eagles tried to force Bryce Huff into that role, but it didn’t work out, though it’s working out just fine in San Francisco, where Huff has two sacks and, per Pro Football Focus, has the 10th-best grade among all edge rushers.

Smith was signed two weeks ago. He saw 20 reps against the Chiefs in his first game and 24 on Sunday against the Rams. He will likely get more.

Who won’t get any is Brandon Graham. The Eagles aren’t calling him, so let’s stop the rumors before they become a bonfire. BG is settling nicely into retirement.

Maybe general manager Howie Roseman will look for a trade, and the 0-3 Dolphins could be a team ready to sell, in which case Jaelan Phillips could be an option, but that may not happen until the trade deadline gets a little closer.

“It’s gonna be time for guys like Ogbo, Azeez, to basically step up and fill that role and wait until our brother gets back,” said Smith. “I’m gonna get it in either way. It’s just now me learning the defense of the base defense. Obviously, they just had me working on certain packages, but it’s time for me to go back to the house and learn the whole playbook.”

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

