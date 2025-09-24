Eagles Options To Replace Nolan Smith Include Pair Of In-House Veterans
PHILADELPHIA – This is the moment when those edge rushers the Eagles brought in during the offseason will come in handy. At least, that is the team's hope, because they will be needed with Nolan Smith expected to miss the next month, and possibly more, with what is reportedly an aggravation of the torn triceps he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Smith was in the locker room after Wednesday’s practice, but he declined to talk about the injury. Asked if it was the triceps, he said, “Nah, we’re good. Everything’s OK.” That was it. He said he would talk Thursday and away he went.
The onus to replace him will fall on the shoulders of either Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo, or Patrick Johnson. At least one of them, anyway.
“Everyone wants to play,” said Ojulari, who has been inactive for all three games this year. “The veteran in me wants to be out there and competing and showing them what I can do. It’s the first time being inactive and all, so it was tough. But whatever it is for the team to win, I'll do.”
Bigger Role For Newcomer On Edge
Za’Darius Smith will also have an increased role, but it’s a role he doesn’t have much familiarity with, such as dropping into coverage and playing 4i technique. Smith was headed home after practice to study up on the base defense, and, he said, prepare for packages that he wasn’t going to be in this soon, but will be now without Smith.
The Eagles tried to force Bryce Huff into that role, but it didn’t work out, though it’s working out just fine in San Francisco, where Huff has two sacks and, per Pro Football Focus, has the 10th-best grade among all edge rushers.
Smith was signed two weeks ago. He saw 20 reps against the Chiefs in his first game and 24 on Sunday against the Rams. He will likely get more.
Who won’t get any is Brandon Graham. The Eagles aren’t calling him, so let’s stop the rumors before they become a bonfire. BG is settling nicely into retirement.
Maybe general manager Howie Roseman will look for a trade, and the 0-3 Dolphins could be a team ready to sell, in which case Jaelan Phillips could be an option, but that may not happen until the trade deadline gets a little closer.
“It’s gonna be time for guys like Ogbo, Azeez, to basically step up and fill that role and wait until our brother gets back,” said Smith. “I’m gonna get it in either way. It’s just now me learning the defense of the base defense. Obviously, they just had me working on certain packages, but it’s time for me to go back to the house and learn the whole playbook.”
