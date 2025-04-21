Eagles-Panthers Trade Would Land Pro Bowler In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that doesn't have many holes at all.
This was shown throughout the 2024 season on the way to the Super Bowl. Although the Eagles have lost some guys this offseason, the front office has done a good job adding inexpensive players with plenty of upside in free agency.
While this is the case, it's National Football League Draft week and there's going to be some pretty interesting speculation about the possibility of trades or prospects. For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated the Eagles as a potential fit for Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen.
"Projected Price Point: 2025 fifth-round pick," Knox said. "Adam Thielen remains a productive wide receiver when healthy. Despite dealing with inconsistent quarterback play over the past two seasons, the 34-year-old tallied 1,629 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 27 games over that span. The Carolina Panthers probably wouldn't get a whole lot in return for Thielen because of his age, but trading him during the draft could make sense...
"The Philadelphia Eagles could fall into the first category. Though Philly traded for Jahan Dotson last offseason, they're still searching for a reliable third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. New Eagles passing game coordinator Parks Frazier also coached Thielen as Carolina's passing game coordinator in 2023...Potential Suitors: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles."
There's been a lot of chatter about what the Eagles could do with the draft approaching. ESPN's Adam Schefter hinted that the Eagles could look to land a veteran in a trade thanks to their plethora of draft picks. Could Thielen be a fit?
More NFL: Eagles Locking Up Breakout Star On $68 Million Deal