Eagles Pass Rush Veteran Could Be Available For Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the practice window for their longtime veteran to possibly return to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ed Kracz

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) walks off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – The whispers that Brandon Graham may be able to suit up and provide some Super Bowl LIX snaps got a lot louder on Thursday morning when the Eagles opened the practice window to allow for his return from injured reserve.

The Eagles also opened the practice window for tight end C.J. Uzomah, who suffered an abdominal injury in Week 17. In practice squad moves, the team released tight end Nick Muse and signed running back Lew Nichols.

Graham suffered a torn triceps in a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams and announced that his season was over. The veteran pass rusher may have had an inkling then that he could potentially return of the Eagles made the Super Bowl, and sure enough, they did.

His injury was difficult for him to come to grips with because this would be his final season before heading into retirement just before turning 37 in April. Asked earlier in the week about Graham’s potential return, head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t reveal much.

“I can't answer that question right now, but we'll see how the two weeks work out,” he said.

Graham and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio both said after the injury that perhaps he should return, and the Eagles’ front office may want to consider bringing him back on a one-year deal and for Year 16.

Graham was playing at an extremely high level before the injury, making 3.5 sacks and playing 30 percent of the defensive snaps.

Now, maybe he can go out on his terms and play one final game. In the third Super Bowl of his long career with the Eagles, who selected him in the first-round of the 2010 draft.

Imagine a scenario where Graham gets a strip-sack fumble of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a key moment, as he did in the Eagles’ triumph over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seven years ago. That would be the stuff of Hollywood endings.

