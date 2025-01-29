Eagles Aim To Finish The Job In Super Bowl LIX Vs. Kansas City Chiefs
PHILADELPHIA – Their motto for their first three playoff wins on this road to Super Bowl LIX was, “Let’s Hunt.” It wouldn’t be a surprise if it changes to, “Unfinished Business,” as the Eagles get ready to roll into New Orleans for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII just two years ago against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“The job’s not finished,” said Nolan Smith after the Eagles clinched their third trip in eight years to the Big Game with a record-setting rout of the Commanders, 55-23. “I’m blessed to go to the Super Bowl, but this is just a step, this was just a game to the next one.
(“It’s) just offense and defense working together, it’s just one hand washing the other and special teams is the soap in between. We all play our hearts out every game, that’s just what I want to see is guys smiling and happy after this.”
Despite playing perhaps the best game of his career, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fell 38-35 two years ago after a holding penalty called on James Bradberry allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down to a handful of seconds before kicking the game-winning field goal.
“We got a scar on us, and it’s gonna heal over time,” said general manager Howie Roseman not long after the loss. “We’re going to do everything we can, everything in our power to make sure that we bring this city, our players, our staff what they deserve.”
Roseman certainly did his part. There are eight new starters on this Eagles defense, and it’s better than the one that surrendered three touchdown passes to Patrick Mahomes that night in Glendale.
“I can't tell you how many times I've said how good of a job Howie has done in getting these guys in here,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Then it's about building the team and building the habits and the guys continuing to get better. I think that's what you've seen. With eight new starters on defense, really good defense in 2022, really good defense here in 2024.
“So, yeah, so much credit to Howie and his staff, and then the guys themselves going out there and playing their butts off.”
The biggest difference on offense between now and two years ago is the addition of Saquon Barkley. Still, there were some tweaks on the offensive line with the retirement of center Jason Kelce and the departure of guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency.
The quarterback, of course, is the same with Hurts, who will be the first Eagles QB to start two Super Bowls. He outplayed Mahomes in Arizona, throwing for 304 yards, completing 27-of-38 passes (71 percent) with one TD pass and running for 70 yards on 15 carries and three rushing touchdowns. But a loss is still a loss, something that one of the Eagles’ first-time Super Bowl players wants to prevent again – call it unfinished business.
“It (the journey) is not done, yet,” said Mekhi Becton following the NFC championship victory. “I’m gonna celebrate (Sunday night), reflect on what I did right, did wrong, and be ready for the next one because I want to finish it.”
