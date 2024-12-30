Eagles Playoff Picture: Latest Update, Predicted Wild Card Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles have just one more game left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
It has been a fun season and the Eagles have been one of the best teams in football for most of it. The Eagles struggled with injuries over the course of the first four weeks of the season and have responded with 11 wins in their last 12 games.
After taking down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday -- even without Jalen Hurts -- the Eagles are NFC East champions and are going to be the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Eagles are 13-3 on the season, and the Minnesota Vikings currently are the No. 1 seed at 14-2, and the Detroit Lions are 13-2 heading into their Monday night clash.
The Eagles won't have a bye week in the playoffs and will end up facing off against whoever ends up with the No. 7 seed. Currently, that is the Green Bay Packers. The Packers and Washington Commanders both are 11-5 with a week to go in the regular season and the No. 7 spot will come down to them.
If the Commanders beat the Cowboys next weekend, they will be the No. 6 seed and the Eagles will face the Packers. If the Packers beat the Chicago Bears next week and the Commanders lose, then the Eagles will face the Commanders.
Here is a Wild Card matchup prediction for the Eagles:
Eagles will face off against the Commanders
Washington has a much more difficult Week 18 matchup than the Packers. Dallas has looked good lately and will have players playing for jobs with the team next year. The Cowboys will want the game more after getting blown out by the Eagles too. Green Bay should have an easier win against the Bears which could lead to an NFC East playoff matchup.
