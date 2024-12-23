Eagles Playoff Picture: Updated Look At NFC East Title, No. 1 Seed After Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to win the NFC East division title on Sunday afternoon but things didn't go their way.
Philadelphia entered Sunday's Week 16 clash against the Washington Commanders winners of its last 10 games. The Eagles were 12-2 heading into the showdown with a solid chance of competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and also winning the NFC East on Sunday. Things have changed, though.
The Eagles played a great game despite Jalen Hurts going down with a concussion early and missing most of the action. While this is the case, they still suffered their third loss of the season, 36-33. Jayden Daniels threw for five touchdowns and the Eagles couldn't come out on top.
Where things stand right now, the Eagles still are the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind the Detroit Lions. Detroit came out on top this week, though, so it is 13-2, while the Eagles are 12-3. If the Eagles want any chance of earning the No. 1 seed, they pretty much need the Lions to lose out and Philadelphia to win its final two games. The Minnesota Vikings are 13-2 so you would need them to lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 and then beat the Lions in Week 18 and then see where the tiebreakers finish up.
The Eagles still are nearly a lock to win the NFC East despite the loss. Philadelphia is 12-3 while Washington is 10-5. The Eagles just need to win one more game to clinch the division. If Philadelphia were to lose out and the Commanders win out, then it would come down to tiebreakers. Still, it is nearly a guarantee that Philadelphia will come out on top even if it went to tiebreakers.
Sunday didn't go the Eagles' way, but things still look good.