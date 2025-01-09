Eagles' Playoff Practice Report: QB1 Returns, New Safety Arrives
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a concussion at Washington on Dec. 22.
“He’ll be out there today,” head coach Nick Sirianni said in the early afternoon about three hours before the Eagles took the practice field at a chilly and windy Lincoln Financial Field, the site of Sunday's playoff game between 14-3 Philadelphia and the 11-6 Green Bay Packers.
As promised Hurts did indeed take the practice field and was listed as a limited participant, an indication that the QB1 is nearing the final stages of the leagues' return-to-participation protocol.
Hurts ultimately missed two consecutive weeks of practice something that turned murky in Week 18 during preparation for the New York Giants because the organization decided to rest its key contributors so there was no real need to press to get Hurts back on the practice field.
Only one Eagles player missed practice on Wednesday, rookie offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, who was a non-participant due to an illness.
Along with Hurts, who is still dealing with a broken finger on his non-throwing hand and the concussion protocol, wide receiver AJ Brown (knee/rest), backup QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), and rookie running back Will Shipley (ankle) were limited participants.
Those practicing fully with injury designations were tight ends Dallas Goedert (knee) and Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist), and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring), who had his 21-day practice window started Wednesday after missing the last 11 games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The Eagles moved practice from the NovaCare Complex to the Linc because the fields are frozen at the practice facility. Temperatures hit 29 in South Philadelphia on Wednesday with wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour making the real feel 15 degrees.
Despite Hurts’ missing the last few weeks, Sirianni insisted that rust shouldn't be a problem.
“This is why you practice,” Sirianni said. “This is why you got through the process of practicing and all the things that you do in practice to get on the same page to do everything there. We feel like we practice at a very high intensity level. This is why you go out there and do these things.”
In 15 starts this year, Hurts has a 12-3 record as the team's starter, completing a career-high 68.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions with a career-best 103.7 passer rating. He added 630 more yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns, the fourth consecutive season Hurts has reached double-digit rushing scores.
Also practicing for the Eagles Wednesday was safety Lewis Cine, a 2022 first-round pick of Minnesota signed off the Buffalo practice squad.
The Eagles had an open roster spot after waiving QB Ian Book Tuesday, the first indication that Hurts was on his way back into the lineup.
Over in Green Bay, Packers starting QB Jordan Love was limited with an elbow injury he suffered in a Week 18 loss to Chicago that caused some numbness in his hand.
Love said that the numbness has dissipated but some soreness in his throwing elbow remains, which is why he was limited. His backup, Malik Willis, was also limited with a right thumb injury.
Linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) and safety Evan Williams (quad), who both missed the past three games for the Packers, returned to practice in a limited capacity. Star rookie LB Edgerrin Cooper was limited with a knee injury and an illness while run-stuffing defensive lineman TJ Slaton did not practice due to an ankle injury.