Eagles Playoff Update: 2 Teams Trying To Avoid Philly In Wild Card Round
The Philadelphia Eagles should know who they are going to face in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs by the end of the day on Sunday.
Philadelphia will face off against the New York Giants on Sunday in a game that won't have any impact on the standings for the Eagles. The two big teams to watch on Sunday for Eagles fans will be the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers currently are the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and would face off against the Eagles in the playoffs if there wasn't an 18th week of the season. If the Packers win on Sunday and the Commanders lose, they would flip spots and Washington instead would face Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.
Washington is facing off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday while the Packers square up against the Chicago Bears. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET kick-offs meaning that we will know the Eagles' first-round playoff opponent by roughly 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The Eagles have faced both teams throughout the season and was 1-0 against the Packers and 1-1 against the Commanders. Philadelphia has been red-hot over the last 12 weeks so either the Commanders or Packers seemingly have more to worry about than the Eagles.
Keep an eye on the Commanders and Packers' games early Sunday afternoon if you want to get the quickest update on Philadelphia's first-round playoff opponent.
