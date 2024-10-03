Eagles 'Pondered' Bringing In Legendary Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles' bye week couldn't have come at a better time.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season. The Eagles currently are in third place in the NFC East behind the Washington Commanders. It's certainly early, and things can change. Washington is 3-1 and Dallas is 2-2 but above the Eagles in the standings.
The biggest reason why the Eagles are 2-2 has been injuries. Philadelphia's offense has taken a hit with both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith missing time. They aren't the only players who have dealt with injuries with Lane Johnson and Britain Covey also missing time among others.
Philadelphia will be fine. The Eagles have extra time to get healthy ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and could get Brown and Smith back. Philadelphia has a well-built roster and should be able to get back on track.
While this is the case, speculation and rumors have picked up about the team after a slow start. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been someone who has been brought up on a near-consistent basis. Some have said that he is on the hot seat, and that could be the case, but Philadelphia very likely won't make a move right now it would cause too much chaos.
Philadelphia considered a move this past offseason and even "pondered" a move involving legendary head coach Bill Belichick, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.
"Then again, this season was never going to be about the opponent. Or the talent," McManus said. "It was all about whether this team could properly get off the mat after imploding down the stretch last season, and how well they'd handle adversity when it inevitably hit in 2024.
"It was about whether CEO Jeffrey Lurie, who pondered Bill Belichick at some point during the nine days between the end of last season and when the organization signaled Sirianni would return as head coach, made the right decision, particularly in light of the seasonlong strain between Hurts and Sirianni during the 2023 campaign."
Philadelphia decided to keep Sirianni, and that move will continue to be discussed. Even if the Eagles were undefeated, there probably would be some talking about his job status. The Eagles certainly won't make a change right now, but things could always change in the offseason. As long as Belichick remains available, the more chatter that there will be.