Bill Belichick Roasts Eagles After Rough Stretch
The Philadelphia Eagles looked like the best team in football for much of the 2023 season but then things changes.
Philadelphia started the 2023 season 10-1 but finished the campaign with an 11-6 record and was upset in the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles didn't win the division despite the hot start and entered the offseason looking for ways to add to the organization.
The Eagles had an offseason that was widely considered great, headlined by the addition of star running back Saquon Barkley. While this is the case, the Eagles haven't been healthy and that has led to an early 2-2 record.
Things haven't gone the Eagles' way, and legendary head coach Bill Belichick certainly had something to say about the team recently on the “The Pat McAfee Show.”
"Look, they’ve lost (eight) of their last (11) games. So, when you sit there and say, ‘Well, they’re one of the best teams in the league,’ I don’t know. Being 3-(8), that’s kind of a stretch if you look at what’s happened recently. But they do have a lot of good players and have a good team. I’m not saying they’re not a good team, I’m just saying they haven’t done very well lately.
"Barkley’s an explosive guy, but he can only do so much. We saw that when he was with the (New York Giants). Once you put (DeVonta Smith) and (A.J. Brown) out there along with (Dallas) Goedert and Barkley, you have one offense; you start taking a couple of those guys out of there, it just becomes a little bit watered down...Trying to play catch-up and throwing the ball all over the lot 45 times is just not a good formula for any team, but I don’t think that’s really the way the Eagles want to play or should play.”
Hopefully, the Eagles can get healthy ahead of their Week 6 date with the Cleveland Browns.
