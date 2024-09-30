Eagles' Potential Reacquisition Of Haason Reddick Isn't Only Farfetched, It's Impossible
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL’s collective bargaining agreement is a complex document and buried in its confines is a clause that prevents the Eagles from requiring disgruntled edge rusher Haason Reddick on the heels of trading the pass-rushing star to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on April 1.
The farfetched idea has been thrown about in recent days as Reddick continues to hold out from the Jets and his replacement with the Eagles, free-agent acquisition Bryce Huff, continues to struggle to generate any pressure through four games.
Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles before the 2022 Super Bowl season and delivered with consecutive double-digit sack seasons. Rightfully feeling underpaid when measured against his peers, Reddick has no intention of playing out the final year of his deal in Philadelphia without some kind of adjustment.
NFL sources have indicated to Eagles on SI that Reddick has been pushing for well over $20M with some even dropping a $25M number.
The Eagles decided that kind of number was too rich as Reddick turned 30 earlier this month. The decision was made to shift direction toward Huff, a younger player the organization felt had yet to reach his ceiling and had already proven he could get to the quarterback with the Jets.
Shifting from a one-gap aggressive scheme to a more read-and-reactionary one with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia has gone slowly for Huff.
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini noted on his podcast that a “little birdie” told him that Reddick would not mind a reunion with the Eagles but also called a trade-back scenario “farfetched.”
There is no sign that the Eagles share in that sentiment and in-house the organization continues to preach patience with Huff.
And even if Philadelphia was interested a call-back is impossible under league rules. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport dug up the clause in the CBA that deals with the reacquisition of a traded player which states that teams can’t trade a player and then reacquire him via trade until two years elapse.