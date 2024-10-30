Eagles Practice: Becton Back; Prep For Jags Starts Without Several Key Contributors
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles started preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday without several key contributors.
Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (groin), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (undisclosed), and left guard Landon Dickerson (undisclosed) were not practicing while the session was open to reporters.
Right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) did return to practice after missing last Sunday's 37-17 win over Cincinnati.
Goedert has already missed two games since injuring his hamstring on the third offensive play against Cleveland on Oct. 13. Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll have been playing well, somewhat mitigating Goedert's absence.
Slay was injured against the Bengals and replaced by Isaiah Rodgers, who came up big with a PBU that he tipped to C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.
Carter was not seen at the portion of the session that was open while Dickerson came out late and watched his fellow O-Linemen go through drills, an indication that Philadelphia is trying to manage the two-time Pro Bowl selection to get to Sunday's game.
Becton, meanwhile, took reps at his familiar right guard position, and Tyler Steen, who replaced Becton against the Bengals, was working at left guard in place of Dickerson.
Punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey was working on a side field with trainers during Wednesday’s practice. He has been on injured reserve for the past four games with a shoulder injury.
