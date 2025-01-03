Eagles Today

Eagles Practice Report: Jalen Hurts Still Not Participating

The Eagles QB1 will miss Sunday's game against the Giants with second-year man Tanner McKee set to start.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was not at the start of Friday’s practice open to reporters, officially closing the books on another week of preparation.

Hurts, who is also dealing with a fractured finger on his left hand, has now missed two full weeks with the concussion he suffered on Dec. 22 at Washington.

“He’s progressing through the protocol,” Nick Sirianni said before the practice. When pressed with subsequent follow-ups, the head coach would not expand on that answer.

Backup QB Kenny Pickett also missed the entire week with a rib injury originally suffered against the Commanders in Week 16 and aggravated against Dallas last week leaving QB Tanner McKee set to start in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles (13-3) are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFL and are expected to rest many key contributors against the 3-13 Giants.

Receivers A.J. Brown (rest/knee) and DeVonta Smith (rest/wrist) were also not at practice again on Friday.

Star running back Saquon Barkley (rest) also isn’t going to play on Sunday but returned to the practice field Friday for the first time this week.

Middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) and running back Will Shipley (concussion) were all practicing Friday for the second consecutive day.

Goedert has missed the last four weeks with a sprained knee and could use a handful of snaps to knock the rest off against the Giants. The veteran tight end indicated he would be ready Sunday if the Eagles decided he needed some work.

Philadelphia has one spot open on its 53-man roster after placing tight end C.J. Uzomah on IR earlier this week.

MORE NFL: No Laughing Matter: Eagles' LB Is a Pro Bowl Player

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News