Eagles Practice Report: Jalen Hurts Still Not Participating
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was not at the start of Friday’s practice open to reporters, officially closing the books on another week of preparation.
Hurts, who is also dealing with a fractured finger on his left hand, has now missed two full weeks with the concussion he suffered on Dec. 22 at Washington.
“He’s progressing through the protocol,” Nick Sirianni said before the practice. When pressed with subsequent follow-ups, the head coach would not expand on that answer.
Backup QB Kenny Pickett also missed the entire week with a rib injury originally suffered against the Commanders in Week 16 and aggravated against Dallas last week leaving QB Tanner McKee set to start in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Eagles (13-3) are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFL and are expected to rest many key contributors against the 3-13 Giants.
Receivers A.J. Brown (rest/knee) and DeVonta Smith (rest/wrist) were also not at practice again on Friday.
Star running back Saquon Barkley (rest) also isn’t going to play on Sunday but returned to the practice field Friday for the first time this week.
Middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) and running back Will Shipley (concussion) were all practicing Friday for the second consecutive day.
Goedert has missed the last four weeks with a sprained knee and could use a handful of snaps to knock the rest off against the Giants. The veteran tight end indicated he would be ready Sunday if the Eagles decided he needed some work.
Philadelphia has one spot open on its 53-man roster after placing tight end C.J. Uzomah on IR earlier this week.
