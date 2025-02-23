Eagles Predicted To Add 21-Year-Old All-American After Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX but now their attention has to be on the offseaon.
It has been a fun few weeks, but the National Football League Scouting Combine will kick off this week and the NFL Draft is quickly approaching. The Eagles will make their first selection at No. 32 in the upcoming April draft unless a trade of some sort is made.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his second mock draft of the offseason and predicted that the Eagles will add Georgia All-American safety Malaki Starks at No. 32.
"No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles - Malaki Starks, Georgia," Jeremiah said. "The Eagles add another versatile piece to the secondary in Starks, who joins the 'Georgia North' all-stars in Philadelphia."
Starks is just 21 years old and played three years at Georgia. He was an All-American in 2023 with three interceptions, seven passes defended, and 52 total tackles across 14 games played.
In 2024, Starks had 77 total tackles, one interception, and three passes defended for the Bulldogs. The Eagles had a lot of question marks at safety heading into the 2024 campaign but they answered them all. Safety isn't the team's biggest need right now, but Starks is a talented player who could help a lot.
It would make more sense for the Eagles to add a pass rusher, but they don't have a high pick so it's much more difficult to predict.
