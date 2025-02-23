Eagles $3.5 Million Breakout Star Tied To NFC Contender
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the best moves of the offseason one year ago.
Philadelphia just won the Super Bowl and its performance last year in free agency is a big reason why. The addition of Saquon Barkley is the move that got the most buzz. But linebacker Zack Baun had an almost equal impact.
Baun was named to the first-team All-Pro and was a finalist for the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award. He landed a one-year, $3.5 million with the Eagles. It would be great to bring him back but any team looking to improve the linebacker position could make sense for him.
The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke made a list of potential landing spots and floated the San Francisco 49ers as a fit.
"Dre Greenlaw was only able to briefly return from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's Super Bowl before being shut down again," Brooke said. "Now that he's a free agent with a significant injury history, it'll be tough to justify bringing him back on a significant long-term extension. Meanwhile, De'Vondre Campbell quickly ran himself out of town after refusing to go in during one of the team's final games.
"Instead of hoping one of their recent late-round picks will become a starting-caliber inside linebacker alongside Warner, the 49ers should take a swing at a veteran like Baun. That kind of deal could limit their ability to make other moves or extensions, especially with an upcoming deal for Brock Purdy on the horizon. However, the 49ers Super Bowl window might not be open for much longer, and an addition like Baun could get the defense back on track as one of the most dominant units in the league."
Hopefully, the Eagles can find a way to bring Baun back to town in free agency.
More NFL: Zack Baun To Patriots? Eagles Star Linked To New England