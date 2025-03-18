Eagles Predicted To Add 21-Year-Old Game-Changer
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some important pieces of the defense so don't be shocked if the franchise looks to bring in a big piece when the 2025 National Football League Draft gets here in April.
Philadelphia has the No. 32 pick in the draft after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. With guys like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat gone in free agency and Brandon Graham announcing his retirement, it couldn't hurt to add a young pass rusher. The Eagles have done well in free agency so far with Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, but it still makes sense to add a rookie.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released a mock draft on Tuesday and predicted the Eagles will add Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart with the No. 32 pick.
"No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M EDGE," Jeremiah said. "Stewart has offered more disruption than production to this point in his career, but the Eagles made a similar move with Nolan Smith a couple years ago and it has paid off in a big way."
This would be a phenomenal pickup. ESPN currently has Stewart ranked as the fourth-best prospect at his position in this draft class and has him as the No. 19 overall prospect this year.
"Stewart's explosive power stood out on tape and in the Senior Bowl," Muench said. "He shoots his hands and uses his long arms to press blockers off his frame both rushing the passer and defending the run. Stewart's flexible and bends well at the top of his rush. He stands up offensive tackles and drives them back when he's setting the edge against the run. He gets off blocks in time to make plays."
If the Eagles could get a young pass rusher like him, it would at least help make up for all of the losses.
