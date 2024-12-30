Eagles Predicted To Replace Milton Williams With Chiefs' 26-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make after the season but they have bigger things to worry about right now.
Philadelphia just locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC and the NFC East crown. The Eagles are going to head into the playoffs with a chance of doing something special. Philadelphia is widely considered to be one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this year.
Once the postseason ends, that's when the tough decisions are going to come. One player who is going to be worth watching is Milton Williams. He will be a free agent and it's unclear if he will be back. If he does decide to leave, the Eagles will have to find some way to replace his production. Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted they will do so by signing Tershawn Wharton from the Kansas City Chiefs.
"2025 Free Agency: DL Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City Chiefs," Bleacher Report said. "With Milton Williams' contract about to expire, Philadelphia might be looking for some interior pass-rush help during free agency. While Wharton may not be the most recognizable name on the open market, he's having an impressive campaign in 2024.
"Heading into this weekend, the 26-year-old who turns 27 in June had 5.5 sacks and 29 pressures per Pro Football Focus. The 2020 undrafted free agent could continue to wreak havoc with Jalen Carter on the interior defensive line."
Wharton is a 26-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs. He has 6.5 sacks this season for the Eagles and 11 quarterback hits. If the Eagles can't re-sign Williams, maybe Wharton could be a solid option.