Eagles' Saquon Barkley Responds To Eric Dickerson
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot going right for the team right now.
Philadelphia won the NFC East on Sunday by beating the Dallas Cowboys at home. That statement in itself is enough to make fans happy. On top of that, the Eagles are 13-3 on the season so far with a real chance of making a deep playoff run.
On top of that even further, there is a chance that Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley can make history in Week 18. Barkley already became the ninth running back to join the 2,000-yard rushing club. Now, he's just 101 rushing yards away from breaking the single-season NFL rushing record held by Eric Dickerson since 1984.
He recently said that he would prefer that Barkely doesn't break the record and he responded to the comments while speaking to NBC Sports' Maria Taylor.
"I don't think I can't break the record, let's say that," Barkley said. "But, you know, I get it. I wouldn't want one of my records to be broken. But to me, it's all cool. I'm a little kid living the dream. To even have those conversations or even be mentioned in that. I'm a big fan of the position, a big fan of the game. I remember when (Adrian Peterson) came close to doing it. I remember watching YouTube of Barry Sander rush for 2,000 against the (New York Jets. So, like, I'm living the dream."
Adding Barkley clearly was the right move for the Eagles. He is a game-changer and is one of the biggest reasons why the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender.
