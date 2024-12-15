Eagles Predicted To Sign Breakout Star To Projected $31 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles made some top-tier moves this past offseason.
Philadelphia knew that it needed to be aggressive and certainly was. The most talked about move unsurprisingly has been the addition of superstar running back Saquon Barkley. He has a chance to make history so he is spoken about in some way pretty much every day.
He isn't the only fantastic signing the Eagles made. Philadelphia brought veteran linebacker Zack Baun to town after pretty much being a depth guy for the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles gave him an opportunity and he's played at an All-Pro level.
He'll be available after the season in free agency but the Eagles should do everything possible to bring him back. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicted he will end up landing a three-year, $31.5 million extension.
"The Philadelphia Eagles tend to lock up core players well ahead of free agency," Knox said. "This past offseason included extensions for DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, and Jake Elliott. Linebacker Zack Baun joined Philadelphia on a one-year, $3.5 million contract last spring. Though he's been with the franchise for less than a year, the soon-to-be 28-year-old has shown enough to become a big part of the Eagles' future.
"Baun has been one of the biggest bargains of 2024 free agency. Through 13 games, he's amassed 129 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, nine tackles for loss and an interception. Simply put, Baun has been one of the most impactful players in Philadelphia's defense, and the Eagles should have no interest in letting him test free agency...Contract Projection: Three years, $31.5 million with $16 Million guaranteed."
If the Eagles could sign Baun to a deal of this nature, it would be fantastic.
