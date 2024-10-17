Eagles Prime Fit For Surprisingly Available Ex-Seahawks $70 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles could use a boost in the secondary and could do so without breaking the bank or pulling off a blockbuster trade.
Philadelphia has some cap space to work with, and a former superstar surprisingly just became available. The Tennessee Titans reportedly are releasing three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Titans are honoring the request of former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams for his release, per source," Schefter said. "Adams is healthy and looking forward to his next opportunity. Adams’ agents, Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of Universal Sports Management, confirmed his release."
There was a point when Adams was one of the top safeties in football. He earned three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2018 through 2020 as a member of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He dealt with some injuries across the 2021 through 2023 seasons, but is healthy now.
Adams appeared in three games with the Titans this season after signing a one-year deal of just over $1 million. He signed a four-year deal worth $70 million ahead of the 2021 season and now certainly is much less expensive.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Adams land with a contender with the hopes of increasing his value in free agency, and Philadelphia should be the spot. The Eagles are 3-2 on the season so far but could use a boost. Adams could be that guy for cheap. It seems like a no-brainer to at least give him a call.
