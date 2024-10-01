Eagles Pro Bowler Could Be On Way Out Of Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have 12 days until they take the field again for Week 6 action against the Cleveland Browns.
If the Eagles are going to make any major changes, the time would be now. The Eagles are on their bye week and could have some choices to make. Things haven't been perfect so far this season, and Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season.
There have been rumors and speculation already flowing about the team. Some have wondered if there could be a move made at head coach, but that is extremely unlikely. It could make some sense to add some more depth to the organization with injuries piling up.
There also is a chance that the Eagles could part ways with a player or two. Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White hasn't appeared in a game yet this season and FanSided's Geoffrey Knox suggested the team could "cut their losses" and either trade or release him.
"It's almost unfathomable that someone could fall so far and do so as swiftly and unexpectedly," Knox said. "Devin White has known two teams during his NFL career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles. Those teams met on the field to battle in a football game this past Sunday. Things didn't go well for Philly. Somewhere along the line, he may have also forgotten which team pays him. Instead of cheering his current team on via social media, he was busy on Sunday reposting a tweet about Lavonte David's forced fumble. FOX Sports' Greg Aumon...
"There are rumors that Philly can pawn him off on someone via trade. If that doesn't work, the Eagles have no other option than to cut him. They should simply cut their losses and decide to move on without him."
Things haven't worked out between the Eagles and White so far. Maybe their partnership will come to an end soon.
