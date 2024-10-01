Trouble Brewing After Eagles Star Joins Rival To Roast Teammate
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have some things to work out over the next two weeks.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and now is on its bye week. The Eagles will have an extra week to prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, and at this point, it seems like they need it.
The Eagles aren't healthy right now. Superstar receiver A.J. Brown has missed time due to a hamstring injury, DeVonta Smith has missed time due to a concussion, and Lane Johnson also has missed time due to a concussion, among others.
All in all, the 2024 season hasn't started off as the Eagles hoped it would. Another thing that doesn't help when the performance on the field isn't what the team wants is in-fighting. Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay joined Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parson's podcast "The Edge With Micah Parsons" and discussed safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson.
"Eight's going to bring the noise, Eight's going to bring the energy, Eight's going to bring all of the trash-talking that half the team isn't doing," Slay said. "So he fulfills that need for us. He's a guy with a lot of energy. He's going to talk that trash but if you're going to talk, you need to back it up at some point in time. And if you don't you know for sure the media is going to catch it."
Slay's words weren't too tough, but the fact that he joined a player on one of the Eagles' biggest rival's podcasts just days after a loss to discuss a teammate is a tough look. Hopefully, the Eagles can sort everything out.
