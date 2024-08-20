Eagles Projected Starter Could Get Cut Before 2024 NFL Season Kicks Off
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly will have some tough decisions to make over the next few weeks as they start to trim down the roster.
One of the biggest questions that the Eagles are going to have to answer is who will be the team's third wide receiver. This has been a topic of discussion throughout training camp. At some points, it seemed like John Ross III was going to be the starter. Other times it has seemed like Parris Campbell would have the role. Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson also have made their presence felt.
Ross is one of the most interesting players to watch from this group. He is a former first-round draft pick who is attempting to make a National Football League return. It seemed like he had the inside track to do so with Philadelphia, but now he is at risk of not making the team's 53-man roster, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.
"There's an opening for the WR3 spot on the Eagles, and Ross had just as good a chance as any of the contenders for that position when camp opened," Kerr said. "Ross has had trouble getting separation on routes and has been outperformed by Britain Covey and sixth-round rookie Johnny Wilson over the past few weeks...
"Ross had an opportunity to enter himself back into the WR3 competition but didn't track a Kenny Pickett pass over the correct shoulder, which prevented him from making a massive completion (or a touchdown). Ross' inability to track Pickett's pass likely affected his fate with the Eagles at the end of the month. Unlikely to make the 53-man roster, Ross is likely heading to the practice squad as a vested veteran."
It's unclear what will happen at this point, but we should find out more in the very near future.
