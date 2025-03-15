Eagles Projected To Replace Mekhi Becton With 22-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles were hit with another tough roster update late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
Philadelphia struck gold by signing Mekhi Becton ahead of the 2024 season. He had a resurgent season with the Eagles and unsurprisingly is cashing in. It would've been great to have Becton back in 2025, but he signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
What will the Eagles do to replace him?
CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole released a mock draft and predicted that the Eagles will select Grey Zabel from North Dakota State with the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
"General Manager Howie Roseman loves adding to the trenches, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different offensive line positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance)," Stackpole said. "He can serve as the replacement for Mekhi Becton, who is now a free agent."
He's 22 years old and is ranked as the 38th-overall prospect in this upcoming draft class by ESPN. He's not a big-name prospect, but could be a guy to bring into the mix to help replace Becton. He's listed at 6'6'' and 312 pounds. The Eagles certainly know how to build an offensive line so they should be alright, but it is sad to see Becton go. Using the No. 32 pick in the upcoming draft would be a great way to replace Becton.
