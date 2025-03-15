Eagles Fan-Favorite Could Be Next To Leave Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles already have lost a handful of guys this offseason and it already looks like there could be more coming.
Trade rumors have picked up around the team. It was reported that the Eagles are “open” to trading both Dallas Goedert and Bryce Huff, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Eagles have been open to trade talks involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff," Schultz said. "Goedert is in the final year of his deal, while Huff — one of last year’s big free-agent signings — has seen limited playing time due to Philly’s deep rotation."
Of the two, Goedert had the better 2024 season even with injuries but seems more likely to go. This wasn’t the first report of the Eagles’ potential willingness to deal Goedert. It recently was reported by NFL insider Josina Anderson that Philadelphia would be looking for a fourth-round pick for him.
"There are league sources who believe the Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26' or '27," Anderson said. "However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some* teams to continue conversations. Either way, Goedert is a Super Bowl champion and one of the nicer people you'll speak to in the league, and in that locker room."
The Eagles also have added two new tight ends in Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant.
It isn't a guarantee that the Eagles will move on from Goedert, but things seem to be trending in that direction on the outside looking in.
