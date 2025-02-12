Eagles Projected To Sign 25-Year-Old To $56 Million Deal
Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, it's not that hard to start to look ahead.
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have a fantastic roster after they just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia's front office led by Howie Roseman knows how to build a roster to contend. They have earned the grace that the decisions they make this offseason are much more likely than not to be the right ones.
Philadelphia is in a great spot but does have a handful of players heading to free agency. One player who is going to be worth watching is 25-year-old offensive guard/tackle Mekhi Becton. He landed a one-year deal with Philadelphia and certainly bounced back.
He was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets but had a somewhat roller coaster of a stint with the team due to injuries. Becton was healthy in 2024 and should get paid well this offseason in free agency.
It's obviously too early to know what will happen, but Bleacher Report predicted that the Eagles will end up reuniting with him on a four-year, $56 million deal.
"Market Value: Four years, $56 million," Bleacher Report said. "Mekhi Becton's career trajectory changed dramatically upon signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time with the New York Jets, questions about his work ethic and health always came to the forefront, which led to him being labeled as a bust. Becton never became the left tackle many projected he could be. Other plans awaited him.
"After signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $2.8 million contract, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland converted Becton to right guard, where he flourished as part of the game's best offensive line. His gargantuan size and athleticism inside turned him into a tone-setter. The 25-year-old Becton found a home and shouldn't be eager to leave, especially since the possibility of playing tackle remains on the table whenever Lane Johnson decides to hang up his cleats. Potential Fit: Philadelphia Eagles."
This would be a pretty fair deal and a great idea. The Eagles just had arguably the best rushing season in NFL history. It absolutely would make sense to keep this line around.
