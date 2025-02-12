Eagles Pro Bowler Disagreed With Super Bowl MVP: 'I Should've Had It'
The Philadelphia Eagles just accomplished something only one other team in Philadelphia's history has done.
Philadelphia is Super Bowl champions for the second time in team history after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It was an exciting contest that ended in a 40-22 win for the Eagles. In the win, everyone certainly did their part.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP after finishing the day with 221 passing yards, two touchdown passes, one interception, a game-high 72 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown.
He isn't the only guy who had a fantastic performance, though. Josh Sweat was equally as dominant on the defensive side of the football with six total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The numbers don't fully tell the story here too as the Chiefs just couldn't handle him. He had two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
Other players who shined were DeVonta Smith, Cooper DeJean, Zack Baun, Saquon Barkley, and AJ Brown among others. It was a total team effort. Hurts won the MVP, but it wouldn't have been shocking if it went elsewhere because there were so many good performances.
Sweat weighed in on the award and said that it should've been his but that it's alright, as shared by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"I should’ve had it," Sweat said. "I could’ve had it. It’s all good, though."
Sweat certainly made a case for himself in the game. While this is the case, it's much better to talk about who should've won the MVP award rather than how the Eagles could've done more to win the game.
Even without the MVP, things are going to work out for Sweat. He's 27 years old, a former Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion. He's heading to free agency and certainly will get paid.
