Eagles QB Playing Himself Off Philly's Roster
The Philadelphia Eagles have something that arguably not many teams have and that is four solid quarterbacks on the roster right now.
Jalen Hurts is the starter, Tanner McKee looks like the expected No. 2 guy, and then the No. 3 and No. 4 spots are up in the air right now. We'll see what happens with them, but it doesn't seem likely that Philadelphia will end up carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster when they have to trim down the roster to 53 players.
So, what could that mean for the Eagles' quarterback room?
Eagles facing difficult QB question with training camp heating up
The guy on the roster in the quarterback room most interesting to follow right now is Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He and rookie Kyle McCord are duking it out for the other spots on the roster. With McCord being a rookie, it seems like a safe bet that the Eagles will keep him, even with preseason struggles. Thompson-Robinson has starting experience and could help a team at any given moment.
He has looked good in camp and in the preseason so far. While this is the case, he continues to be the guy that is predicted to be on the way out of town. For example, FanSided's Anthony Miller predicted that Thompson-Robinson will miss the cut.
"Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord," Miller said. "Despite McCord's rough NFL debut, there is still a chance he can turn things around and earn a roster spot as the third string. McKee proved to be one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league so he's a lock for the roster."
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski also made this prediction.
"Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord," Kempski said. "Throughout camp, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has looked better than McCord, and that held true in the first preseason game. However, the difference between the two players hasn't been so drastic that I'd put DTR on the 53 ahead of McCord, especially since McCord is a rookie and growing pains should be expected. I do wonder if the Eagles would keep four quarterbacks? Is that so crazy? Teams will do that on rare occasions if it makes sense. The 2000 Patriots, for example, kept four quarterbacks — Drew Bledsoe, John Friesz, Michael Bishop, and, of course, a rookie named Tom Brady."
Speculation has been growing. Now, it's only a matter of seeing what the team does. Thompson-Robinson certainly could get something back in a trade. But, we shall see what the front office does.