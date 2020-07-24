Eagles Raise Latest Championship Banner

EagleMaven
There might not be any fans in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field this season but the stadium still has to be television ready and the Eagles added the latest accent sure to please the faithful whether they are on location or not.

The organization raised its latest championship banner on Friday, one that signifies the unlikely late-season run that turned a 5-7 record into a 2019 NFC East championship.

It’s not quite the same as the 2017 World Champions banner that hangs directly to the left but it is a reminder of perhaps Doug Pederson’s finest coaching job as he turned around a team playing with a host of backup skill-position players into a playoff team, albeit with a light schedule down in the stretch in what might have been the NFL’s worst division.

As for when the fans might get to see the latest banner, that remains to be seen.

What we do know is that preseason has been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and if a game was to be played today, city officials would not allow fans.

Everything is fluid, however, and there are still about seven weeks to the first scheduled home game.

"Specifically, with regards to the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles and the City of Philadelphia remain in close communication," the Mayor's Office said in a statement last week. "Both entities are committed to the health and safety of the players, employees, fans and community.

“The city and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so. The Eagles have been planning for a variety of scenarios in accordance with league protocols, as well as local and state guidelines."

If some fans will be allowed to attend games, NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy confirmed this week that face coverings will be a league-wide mandate.

