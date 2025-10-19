Eagles React To Report That Brandon Graham Will Unretire To Play Again
MINNEAPOLIS – The report broke about 90 minutes before kickoff – Brandon Graham was considering unretiring and joining the Eagles again. A deal could come as early as Monday.
Graham, now 37, retired after 15 seasons following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX championship. He left with two rings, having helped win one in 2017 with an iconic strip-sack fumble of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a 41-33 win over New England, which, coincidentally, happened in the same building - U.S Bank Stadium - where the Eagles beat the Vikings, 28-22, on Sunday.
There was plenty of reaction from Graham’s former teammates to the report, who will probably soon be his current teammates.
“It would mean a lot,” said linebacker Nakobe Dean. “It don’t matter if he comes back in any capacity, if he plays every snap or no snaps or two snaps, it doesn’t matter. The energy that BG brings is unparalleled. Just to have a guy in the locker room like that, it’d be great, and he still can ball, for sure.”
Well, how quickly he can ball remains to be seen. The Eagles play the Giants on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, then have their bye week. Graham, though, brings more than just on-field possibilities, and just being in the locker room will help a young defense.
“Shout out BG,” said Jalyx Hunt. “He’s got years of experience, a lot of years of experience. We’ll just use him as a well and excited to have him back. That’s the guy.”
Jalen Hurts was asked about Graham returning at the end of his postgame press conference. He just laughed and pushed away from the table on the podium.
As he was walking out, however, he said to a couple of reporters near the door that, “his locker will be open.”
Graham’s locker is open. It had been occupied by Za’Darius Smith for a couple of week, but Smith decided to retire. So, Graham can slide right back into a space that was his for most of his 15 years with the Eagles.
The Eagles’ edge position has been losing players at an alarming rate. In addition to Smith retiring, they have been without injured Nolan Smith since Week 4. They lost Ogbo Okoronkwo to a season-ending injury and on Sunday Azeez Ojulari went out in the first half with a hamstring injury.
Nick Sirianni didn’t want to get too much into personnel moves in his postgame interview, but said general manager Howie Roseman is always looking for ways to improve the team.
