Jalen Hurts In Elite Company With Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Jalen Hurts has become somewhat of a polarizing figure across the National Football League. He's quiet and seemingly does nothing but win, but there are consistently debates on where he ranks among the top overall quarterbacks in the league. The discussion around Hurts is endless, but he goes about his business and has been consistently great.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

So far this season, the Eagles have a 9-5 record and are in first place in the NFC East. The Eagles have a shot at winning the division title on Saturday when they take on the Washington Commanders on the road. Overall, Hurts has 2,929 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 376 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles quarterback is a star

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The team pointed out in their Week 16 notes -- as shared to X by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark -- that Hurts has become the fifth quarterback to have four consecutive seasons with 30-plus touchdowns in the last 25 years, joining Drew Brees, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is just the fifth QB over the last 25 years to have 30+ total touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.



Here are the Eagles notes for tomorrow’s game in Washington pic.twitter.com/a4drv2dkHi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 19, 2025

Now that's impressive, huh? Since taking over fully as the Eagles' starter in 2021, Hurts has gone 56-22 and has been one of the most consistent signal-callers in the league. On top of this, Philadelphia has made two Super Bowl appearances, including the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past February.

All of this is to say that the noise around Hurts is too loud. Earlier in the campaign, reports surfaced signalling anonymous frustrations in the locker room against Hurts. That very well may have been the case at the time, but the Eagles got back on track last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Some of the chatter is ridiculous. After Hurts' four-interception game, Nick Sirianni was asked if the quarterback would be benched. That obviously didn't happen. And shouldn't. Look at the company Hurts is a part of. You can't find that often around the league.

More NFL: Saquon Barkley's Down Year Still Historic For Eagles