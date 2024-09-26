Eagles Receivers Will Look Different Vs. Buccaneers, Who Will Step Up?
PHILADELPHIA – Parris Campbell and John Ross got cut by the Eagles on the same day. It was Aug. 27 when the team had to get their roster down to 53 players and the two veteran receivers learned they didn’t make it.
“It’s kind of crazy because we had those conversations when it was around cut time, just about what we would do,” said Campbell on Thursday. “We were both like prideful, but in the same moment, thinking about things, thinking about other opportunities. But the one true thing we both agreed on is that no matter what happens, don’t give up.”
Neither threw in the white towel, and both could have a big role when the Eagles play the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX) with both teams sitting at 2-1.
Neither A.J. Brown (hamstring) nor DeVonta Smith (concussion) participated in practice on Thursday and have yet to do so all week. So, the Eagles' receivers will look different, to say the least. The good news is Philly has its bye week coming out of Tampa, so the hope is Brown and Smith could return for the Oct. 13 home game against the Cleveland Browns.
Until then, expect to see new faces on Sunday.
“I think that everybody is here and has something that makes them great, so it comes down to putting them in positions to shine in the places they excel,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Campbell and Ross could both be elevated from the practice squad, or the Eagles could make another roster move to add one, because this will be Campbell’s third and final elevation, which is all the NFL allows for practice squad players.
Ross just joined the practice squad on Wednesday. He wore a jersey with no number on it, but on Thursday he wore No. 38. When he was here in the summer he wore No. 83, but that belongs to Jahan Dotson now, and speaking of Dotson, he could also find himself with a big role.
“We got people going down,” said Dotson, who missed most all of training camp with the Eagles because he was acquired in a trade from the Commanders on Aug. 22. “It's forcing people to step up and be in positions they haven't been in.
"I think we're ready for it, especially the guys in this receiver room. Me, Parris, Johnny Wilson, they are gonna be showcasing their talent and what they can do and I'll be able to do the same thing. I'm excited for it and I'm ready for it.”
Wilson made his first catch as a pro on third-and-eight, catching a short throw into the flat, breaking a tackle and picking up an important first down deep on the Eagles’ side of the field.
“I knew it was third-and-eight and I needed those sticks if the ball came to me,” he said. “In the midst of the play that’s all I was thinking was get to the sticks no matter what.”
Wilson, a sixth-round rookie selection from Florida State, may have to think about that a little more if his role increases on Sunday.
“We’re low on numbers, but we just go day by day and whatever role, whatever they need me to do for the team, I’ll do it,” he said.
With new receivers, there’s the matter of chemistry. Though Hurts worked with Wilson, Campbell, and Ross in training camp, he is still building it with Dotson.
“We’ve got guys coming in and do we know what their roles are?” said the QB. “It could look a different way each week, so I think everybody just has to be willing to learn, willing to do their part in that moment, be selfless, and do what’s best for the team. Jahan’s a guy who can obviously help us in a ton of ways.”
