Eagles Legend To Return As Honorary Captain For 49ers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Wild Card Round showdown between the two powerhouses and a team legend will be in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.

Six-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion Fletcher Cox will be in attendance as the team's honorary captain, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com on X.

"Fletcher Cox will be the Eagles honorary captain for Sunday’s playoff game vs. the 49ers," Shorr-Parks wrote.

The Eagles legend is returning as the team's honorary captain

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagles great Fletcher Cox on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Cox is a big get as the team's honorary captain. He played 12 seasons in the National Football League, all with the Eagles. He was a key cog on the Super Bowl LII championship team and is in the same mold as the Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce's of the world.

The Eagles have developed into one of the most dominant teams in football -- even if the national media perception doesn't always reflect that. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champ and has won two titles going back to Super Bowl LII and the 2017 seasons. The Eagles also made it to another, but lost.

Cox is someone who was a part of some really good teams, like the first Super Bowl championship team, and some not-so-great teams. The Eagles went 4-12 in Cox's rookie year. In his 12 seasons, there were a few 7-9 campaigns sprinkled in and of course, the brutal 4-11-1 2020 season.

Since then, the Eagles have been off and running under Nick Sirianni, but it wasn't always the case. Cox was a star for the franchise regardless. From 2014 through the 2020 season, Cox earned all six of his Pro Bowl nods and was an All-Pro four times.

It's going to be loud at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and when Cox comes out, it'll probably be wild.

Philadelphia is beginning its playoff run with a bang, to say the least.

