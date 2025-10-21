Eagles Red-Zone Defense Highlighted By Opportunistic Sacks
MINNEAPOLIS – Lost in the swirl around Jalen Hurts’ perfecto in Minnesota, and the high-powered game turned in by receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, was the play of the Eagles defense. Aside from the obvious – the Jalyx Hunt 42-yard interception return for a touchdown – there was a lot to like about how it played in the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
At the top of the list was their work inside the red zone. Six times the Vikings invaded the Eagles’ 20-yard line, but only once did they score a touchdown. Five times, Minnesota had to settle for field goals.
All the Vikings had to do was score one more touchdown on those trips and maybe instead of being 5-2, the Eagles are staring at a three-game losing streak on Monday with only a game to go against the Giants on Sunday before they take their bye week off.
“It’s the standard we set for ourselves as a defense,” said Nakobe Dean, who logged 31 snaps and made six tackles, including one for a loss. “I know I harped on the defense this week - my message was let’s get our swagger back. Let’s go out there and have fun, lets celebrate when we make big plays.
“They probably shouldn’t have got to the red zone anyway, but when they did get there, it was time for us to (rise) up and stop them. We pride ourselves on keeping people out of the end zone.”
The second thing to admire – and maybe it’s first; put these two in any order you wish - is the two sacks they got in the fourth quarter. The Eagles had only nine entering the game and a lot has been spoken and written about their inability to get them, but when they needed them in the final, nail-biting moments, they got them.
Josh Uche notched his first and Moro Ojomo collected his third of the season, which leads the team. Both came in the red zone, forcing the Vikings to kick field goal in both instances.
Ojomo’s came on third-and-10 with just more than 10 minutes to go in the game, when he bulled his way into Carson Wentz for a 7-yard loss. The defensive tackle credited rookie Ty Robinson for seeing something the Vikings were doing during the game with their protections and let him and Jalen Carter know. Armed with that info, Carter and Ojomo went to work on the play.
“He was moving so fast,” said Carter. “(Ojomo) had a good rush that we spoke about earlier in the game that he was gonna do. He executed it and got that sack.”
The Vikings could have taken their first lead if they finished that drive. Instead, the field goal kept Philly in front at 21-19.
Uche’s sack came on the Vikings’ next series. After converting a fourth-and-two to gain the 10 for first-and-goal, Uche snared Wentz for an 8-yard loss. Minnesota couldn’t dig out of that hole and, again, kicked a field goal.
Cooper DeJean was also a red-zone hero on one play in the second quarter when he stripped the ball away from Justin Jefferson when it appeared the all-world receiver had a sure-thing TD.
