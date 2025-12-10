Ten Takeaways From Eagles' Overtime Loss To Chargers

LOS ANGELES – Before turning the page to the Las Vegas’ Raiders’ visit to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, here are some thoughts from Monday’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers:

Brave talk. Players talked bravely afterward about everything they want still ahead of them, even at 8-5, and mired in a three-game losing streak. It sounded eerily familiar to the collapse of 2023. Not that it goes down that way again, but the Eagles are certainly in for at least one road trip in the playoffs – if they get there.

Jalyx Hunt. The second-year player has been coming on strong. He collected 2.5 sacks against LA quarterback Justin Herbert to give him 4.5 for the season. He also had a career-high eight tackles. I don’t feel like it’s going out on a limb to say he’s going to be a star in this league. Maybe he already is.

“It might look good stats-wise but a loss is a loss and I’m gonna have to get on this plane with the dawgs, and it’s gonna hurt,” he said in the postgame locker room. “It’s a long flight. It’s cool, I guess for your mom to talk about it, your dad to talk about it, whatnot, but me personally I don’t take no condolences, things like that. It doesn’t feel good. It wasn’t enough at the end of the day.”

Nakobe Dean. The linebacker is right behind Hunt with four sacks after notching another against the Chargers. He had seven tackles and a strip-sack fumble. Vic Fangio used him several times to blitz, and Dean nearly got home a couple more times, and missed a wide-open tackle on Herbert.

“Vic is not a blitz-first type of coordinator,” he said, “but if he sees something working he sticks with it. I wish I could’ve finished a couple of them. We got some good pressure on him.”

Sacks. The Eagles had seven of them, with Hunt getting 2.5, and Jordan Davis and Byron Young had 1.5 each. Davis is now up to 4.5 for the season.

Herbert. The flip side to the sacks is that the Eagles allowed the Chargers QB to run for a team-high 66 yards on 10 runs, mostly scrambles. That number pushed the Chargers’ rushing total to 169 for the game, a week after it had given up 281 on the ground to the Bears.

Eagles Need Jalen Hurts To Figure It Out Again

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Penalties. There were two egregious ones. For the second week in a row, the Eagles had an interception taken away because they committed an offside penalty. Last week, it was Dean. This week, it was Copper DeJean who had a pick reversed because Moro Ojomo was offside. The other was Jordan Mailata’s holding penalty to take a 2-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown off the scoreboard. The Eagles had to settle for a field goal on the drive.

Field goals. Jake Elliott made four of them. Great. The kicker also missed a 44-yarder that would have been a gift three points after an interception from Adoree Jackson with less than 20 seconds to go in the first half. A make there would have made it 10-9 LA at halftime. It might also have given the Eagles the win in regulation if you add three more points.

The tush push. Finally, something different off the familiar look. The Eagles faked it, pitched to Saquon Barkley, who raced 52 yards for a touchdown. It was the only TD the Eagles could get.

Britain Covey. I know he had a fumble – one he got back – but why did the Eagles mess around with Xavier Gipson as the punt returner rather than just giving the job to Covey. He averaged 18 yards on three punt returns and 25.8 on four kickoff returns.

Jalen Hurts. The Eagles arent gong anywhere unless the quarterback figures out how to take better care of the ball, like he did in his first 12 games his season. Seven turnovers in the last two games won't get Philly anywhere.

More NFL: Jalen Hurts Takes Heat Off Eagles OC After Five Turnovers In Loss To Chargers