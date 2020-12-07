Eagles Release Jamon Brown After Violating Team Rules

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles released offensive guard Jamon Brown from the practice squad Monday morning after he violated team rules over the weekend in Green Bay, a league source confirmed to SI EagleMaven.

A separate source confirmed that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel on Saturday in advance of the 30-16 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, something first reported by veteran NFL insider Derrick Gunn.

According to Gunn, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson spoke to Brown and immediately cut him from the team, something made official on Monday.

Brown started one game for the Eagles this season on Oct. 18 against Baltimore and struggled mightily, surrendering two sacks, three quarterback hits, three hurries, and eight total pressures.

Brown was released on Oct. 21 and signed back to the practice squad where he has been ever since. He was elevated for one other game although did not play and was also a protected PS player on a few occasions.

Originally a third-round pick out of Louisville by the then-St. Loius Rams in 2015, Brown had extensive starting experience with the Rams, Giants, and Falcons, and was signed by the Eagles off the Chicago practice squad back on Sept. 15.

Brown also has a history of philanthropy with his Jamon Brown Foundation which he created to impact the lives of those struggling with poverty, violence, and youth homelessness.

Just another strange chapter in what has been a disastrous 2020 season for the Eagles.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.