SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Eagles Release Jamon Brown After Violating Team Rules

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles released offensive guard Jamon Brown from the practice squad Monday morning after he violated team rules over the weekend in Green Bay, a league source confirmed to SI EagleMaven.

A separate source confirmed that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel on Saturday in advance of the 30-16 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, something first reported by veteran NFL insider Derrick Gunn.

According to Gunn, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson spoke to Brown and immediately cut him from the team, something made official on Monday.

Brown started one game for the Eagles this season on Oct. 18 against Baltimore and struggled mightily, surrendering two sacks, three quarterback hits, three hurries, and eight total pressures.

Brown was released on Oct. 21 and signed back to the practice squad where he has been ever since. He was elevated for one other game although did not play and was also a protected PS player on a few occasions.

Originally a third-round pick out of Louisville by the then-St. Loius Rams in 2015, Brown had extensive starting experience with the Rams, Giants, and Falcons, and was signed by the Eagles off the Chicago practice squad back on Sept. 15.

Brown also has a history of philanthropy with his Jamon Brown Foundation which he created to impact the lives of those struggling with poverty, violence, and youth homelessness.

Just another strange chapter in what has been a disastrous 2020 season for the Eagles.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Fumbled Their Handling of Carson Wentz

Though the QB insists he isn't looking over his shoulder at Jalen Hurts, the organization showed short-sightedness in drafting the rookie from Oklahoma

John McMullen

Inside the Benching and Relationship Between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts

In a trying season, Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts appear headed in different directions as a season of disappointment heads to Week 13

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts' Ability to Spark Eagles Should Earn him the Start against the Saints

The rookie QB gave the team a lift, even putting them in position to pull out an improbable win, in just a quarter-and-a-half, now it's time to see if he can do that for all four quarters

Ed Kracz

Eagles Make the Grade by Turning to Jalen Hurts

The Eagles finally made the move from Carson Wentz to Jalen Hurts in the third quarter Sunday

John McMullen

Carson Wentz Benched, Jalen Hurts Provides Spark, but Eagles Still Lose

It was the 4th straight loss for Philadelphia and, at 3-8-1, their season appears to be over without hope of winning the NFC East or making the playoffs for a fourth straight year

Ed Kracz

Zach Ertz Returns, Darius Slay will Play, and so Might Jordan Howard

Eagles' lineup will get a boost from tight end who has missed last five games, and Slay, who was questionable with a calf injury, expected to match up with Davante Adams

Ed Kracz

Eagles Try To Salvage Season with Accountability

Accountability is buzzword inside the Eagles organization this week

John McMullen

Jordan Howard's Elevation to Roster Could Signal Run-Heavy Attack in Green Bay

The RB had a big impact in Eagles' win against the Packers last year, and Sunday he is expected to make his 2020 Eagles debut after being promoted from practice squad

Ed Kracz

AN APPRECIATION: LeGarrette Blount Retires

The running back announced his retirement after 10 years in the NFL, one of which came with the Eagles, a team he helped win a Super Bowl

Ed Kracz

WEEK 13: It Doesn’t Get Easier for Eagles with Aaron Rodgers, Powerful Packers

The Eagles went to Lambeau Field last year and surprised the Packers in an upset, but the two teams look vastly different this season

John McMullen