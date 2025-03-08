Eagles Reportedly Planning To Move On From Super Bowl Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a long offseason.
Philadelphia had a magical 2024 season and playoff run en route to the team’s Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, reality is about to hit, though. There is too much talent to be able to afford everyone.
Free agency will begin next week and Milton Williams may not be back with the team in 2025. Cayden Steele of NJ.com reported that Williams currently isn’t a part of the team’s plans for 2025 and beyond.
"Defensive tackle Milton Williams was one of the Eagles' best defensive players this past season and helped them win a Super Bowl, but it doesn’t appear like the free agent will be a part of their future," Steele said. "Williams has not been in touch with the Eagles this offseason and there is little chance he will return to Philadelphia, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
"'I don’t think so. He’s not part of the plan with the Georgia boys,' the person said. In 2025, the Eagles could replace Williams with third-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and a draft pick. The Eagles are likely comfortable moving on from Williams because they would rather give contract extensions to defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, both of whom were drafted out of Georgia."
Until a contract is signed elsewhere, anything can happen. There’s been so much chatter over the last few weeks that it’s hard to determine what’s real and what’s not.
Williams surely should have a hot market this offseason. It’s not shocking he may not be in the team’s plans because of a high possible price tag. He had a huge game in the Super Bowl but sadly that could’ve been his final game as an Eagle.
More NFL: Eagles Projected Among Top Destinations For 5-Time Pro Bowler