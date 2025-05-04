Eagles Today

Eagles Reward Rookie Tryout Participant

The Eagles signed undrafted rookie receiver Giles Jackson and waived running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Giles Jackson (5) catches a pass over Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyson Durant (5) during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Fresh off rookie camp, the Eagles have rewarded one tryout participant with an extended look.

Philadelphia signed undrafted rookie wide receiver/return specialist Giles Jackson to the offseason 90-man roster and waived running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who spent the entire 2024-25 Super Bowl LIX-winning season on the practice squad.

Jackson (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) led the University of Washington last season with 85 receptions for 893 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games during the Huskies' first season in the Big Ten.

The undersized receiver spent his first two seasons in college at Michigan, where he was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in 2019 as a return specialist before playing his final four seasons at UW.

Over six collegiate seasons, Jackson, 23, amassed 159 receptions for 1,723 yards and 10 TDs with his final campaign being a breakout one. He was particularly adept at kickoff returns at Michigan, returning two kickoffs for scores.

With his frame, Jackson figures to see most of his work on offense in the slot. Presumably, he will also get some work as a returner where free-agent signing Avery Williams is penciled in.

Davis-Price was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2022 out of LSU. He played in one game last season, running it three times for seven yards in a Week 17 win over Dallas.

A team source indicated that the Eagles were impressed with undrafted Florida rookie RB Montrell Johnson over the weekend, and he could be in line for the developmental role in the backfield with a strong summer.

