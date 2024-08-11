Eagles Rookie Class Off To Good Start After Shedding Butterflies In Preseason Opener
BALTIMORE – Emotions were running high for Eagles rookies in their first taste of the NFL. Mostly, it was about getting rid of the butterflies, that somehow felt bigger than any they had felt before in their football lives before going out to meet the Baltimore Ravens in Friday night's preseason opener.
“It was probably the most nervous I've been in a while,” said fourth-round pick, running back Will Shipley. “You're first NFL game, it's the next level, but everything kind of mellowed out after that first drive. Got rid of the butterflies, for sure.”
As they usually do, butterflies fly away after that first hit is delivered or absorbed.
Shipley’s vanished after his first touch, a four-yard run behind rookie left guard Trevor Keegan midway through the second quarter. He would later catch a 7-yard TD pass, the Eagles' first of the preseason.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore got sixth-round receiver Johnny Wilson involved early, with a quick strike over the middle on the second play of the game that went for seven yards.
Fifth-round linebacker Jeremiah Trotter lost his butterflies with a special teams tackle.
“I got a lot of high fives from my teammates (on the sideline) saying, ‘Great tackle, great job right there,’ because when it comes to football, there are three phases to the game, and we all have to work together and we take special teams very seriously,” said Trotter.
“I was anxious ready to get going, but for me once you get that first hit, the butterflies go away and you’re just playing football. I think it gave me some momentum right there. Once I got that going, I was just playing football again.”
The linebacker from Clemson with deep Philly roots, was only getting started. He had the first of three sacks the Eagles recorded, diving to make a shoestring tackle of quarterback Josh Johnson. He finished with five tackles.
‘Some people were nervous, some were anxious, some didn’t have butterflies and were ready to go,” he said. “Everybody had different emotions coming into the game but once you get out there and get going, it’s just football.”
Keegan and third-rounder Jalyx Hunt showed up and out, with fifth-rounder Keegan helping a ground game churn out 60 yards rushing in the first half, and Hunt contributing three tackles and being a frequent visitor to the backfield.
Patrick Johnson, who made the strip-sack fumble recovery that helped win the game, was asked about the Hunt because the two play the same position.
“Jalyx coming in as a rookie, he’s very well developed as a player,” he said. “Smart, physical. He’s learning super-fast. I know he was ahead of a lot of other guys who have come in before in the past that I’ve been around, even including myself, how far he’s ahead. He’s a really good player.”
This class looks like it may have several of those. Though it’s way to early to tell just who and how many, it got off to a good start in Baltimore.
“I think we have a really good class,” said Trotter. “A lot of great players that the Eagles brought in in this class and I’m really excited for all of them and really cheering them on. I know they have all the talent they need, they have all the tools they need, and they have that work ethic they need. We have to keep going all of us, trying to get better, trying to improve.”
Added first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell: “I feel like we got a good rookie class. We got guys who are really talented, but we work hard each day.”
Since 2020, general manager Howie Roseman has strung together some solid draft classes. Even 2020 produced franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts, but most of the nine other picks that year did not pan out, including first-rounder Jalen Reagor and third-round Davion Taylor.
There have been more hits than misses since then, and 2024’s class could be more of the same.
