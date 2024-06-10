Eagles Rookie "Fueling Competition" With Trash Talk And A.J. Brown Welcomes It
PHILADELPHIA – Teddy Roosevelt would be proud. Speak softly and carry a big stick, the former New York governor and 26th president of the United States used to say.
That’s Quinyon Mitchell. Cooper DeJean, too. Both Eagles rookies came into their first NFL camp with their heads down and mouths shut.
Except for that bit of trash talk Mitchell lobbed in the direction of A.J. Brown, calling his route “trash.” Mitchell fessed up, though, about that route.
“It was actually a good route,” he said. “I finally got to go up against A.J. so I wanted to talk a little trash to him, but it was a good route.
“I talk a little trash. Just push my teammates, you know, compete when I get that chance and the opportunity so just going out and grinding out good days.”
DeJean, who doesn’t appear to be much of a trash-talker, at least when you watched him play at the University of Iowa, didn’t hear Mitchell’s goading, though he said it didn’t surprise him.
“He'll chirp in every once in a while,” he said. “You know, little subtle things which are kinda funny. He walks around all quiet and doesn't say too much, so when you hear that it makes you laugh a little bit.”
From the Eagles’ point of view, they got two first-round picks in this year’s draft class., taking Mitchell 22nd overall then following up with a big trade up the board with their NFC East rival Washington Commanders to land DeJean at No. 40.
Based on their usage and performances this spring, both will play, and play a lot for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio once the season begins.
So, this little trash talk among teammates and especially against opponent’s receivers, may only be getting started.
Brown’s take on trash talk is – bring it on! He didn’t get that from either starting cornerback, Darius Slay or James Bradberry, in his first two seasons with the Eagles.
“That gets practice going,” said the receiver. “I want somebody to talk noise to me. Slay and James, those guys are chill, laid-back, good guys, but you can’t really talk trash to them.
“They’re just going to do their job and say, ‘I got you’ or something like that. The young guys are hungry. That’s good. It’s not just for our room. It’s for the team, and for their room, too, to raise the level of expectations.”
Mitchell and DeJean have been absorbing as much as they can, at the expense of opening their mouths too often. And they are learning together, because there figures to someday soon come a day that they will on the field for close to 100 percent of the snaps together.
“I think that's how I've always been, being quiet and reserved,” said DeJean. “I feel Q's even more quiet than I am. I think we're both trying to learn as much as possible from the guys that have been here and played in this league. Just trying to learn as much as possible, take it all in.
“And really, have fun with it. Connect with the guys. (We) have new teammates our first few weeks here, so connect with them, get to know them more off the field too. Also just trying to learn.”
Mitchell isn’t in any hurry to change his rep of being a quiet guy, either.
“No, not really,” he said. “I mean just coming in here I wanted to put my head down and work. Earn my teammates' trust and respect. Make a good play and talk a little trash, just fuel that competition.”
More NFL: Jeff Stoutland "Sad" About Jason Kelce, But Players Vow To Keep High Standard