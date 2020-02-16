EAGLES ROSTER ANALYSIS: Quarterbacks

The Eagles swung and missed in last year's draft when it came to finding a quarterback to develop.

They thought Clayton Thorson would be a year down the road heading into this offseason in his quest to be a viable backup for starter Carson Wentz. Thorson, who was taken in the fifth round, was cut before the season began after an abysmal preseason and landed on the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys.

That whiff hurts the Eagles now, as they continue to navigate an always-important offseason of decision making and roster rebuilding.

If Thorson had panned out, they would have two quarterbacks under contract already.

As it is, Wentz is technically the only quarterback on the roster, though Kyle Lauletta, who was added form the Giants practice squad during the season, was brought back on a futures/reserve contract.

Josh McCown, who was the No. 2 last year and played through a torn hamstring in the first half of a playoff loss to the Seahawks, is a free agent.

Nate Sudfeld, who was supposed to be the top backup until a broken wrist happened in a preseason game and was never able to regain that No. 2 spot after McCown signed on, is a restricted rights free agent, meaning the Eagles have the right of first refusal should another team make Sudfeld an offer. The Eagles could also get a draft pick in return if they choose not to match the other team’s offer.

There is still not much known about the type of quarterback Sudfeld is or could become. He has played in just three games in three seasons.

Sudfeld figures to have opportunity elsewhere. The Colts and Bears could have interest, given the ties Sudfeld has with head coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo in Chicago. If not, there are other teams, in addition to the Eagles, in search of backups.

McCown could still be an option to return. The veteran of 17 NFL seasons will turn 41 on July 4 but doesn’t seem interested in retiring just yet.

As great a locker room presence as McCown is, his on-field skills have diminished and may not be the best hope the Eagles would have to win over an extended stretch should something happen to Wentz.

There are some decent free agents who could make good stopgaps, such as Marcus Mariota or Case Keenum to name two.

Either McCown or somebody else, the Eagles will likely draft one in April and hope they get it right this time around.

To ensure their chance at succeeding in finding a quarterback to develop over the next four seasons, they need to draft one early.

Not first or second round early, but maybe late third, where the Eagles are expected to have a compensatory pick at No. 103, or fourth round. In the third round, the Eagles also own their own pick at No. 85.

In the fourth round they are slotted at No. 124 with projected comp picks at Nos. 140 and 146.

It’s not a great quarterback class outside the heavyweight division of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, but here are some who may fit the Eagles in the third to fourth rounds:

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma via Alabama. Who knows where Hurts will get drafted? His name is all over the board in many mock drafts. Also, who knows if he will even remain at quarterback in the NFL?

Some think he should switch positions, to perhaps a fullback. Others think he could be a Kordell Stewart type of quarterback. Stewart was known as Slash during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers because of his versatility. For that reason, some mocks will pick Hurts going to the Steelers at some point in the draft.

Hurts, who is 6-1, 218, struggled at the Senior Bowl, but his numbers in his one year for the Sooners were terrific, completing 70 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran 233 times for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns while catching two passes for 25 yards.

If he is still there when the Eagles are on the clock at No. 103, they should give Hurts some serious thought.

Jordan Love, Utah State. Some have Love going in the first round. If not, surely the second. Or maybe, just maybe, he slides to No. 103 for the Eagles.

Love is 6-4 225, but struggled in 2019, with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions a season after posting 32 and six. Many believe he should have returned for his senior season. He doesn’t look like a first-day NFL starter, which could push him down draft boards, because his field vision needs to improve, and he must learn to look away form his primary target rather than lock in all the time.

James Morgan, Florida International. NFL teams like the way Morgan values ball security after throwing just 12 interceptions the past two years. The 6-4, 213-pound prospect had a strong week of practice at the East-West Shrine game and outperformed many of the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl.

Jacob Eason, Washington. At 6-6, 227, Eason certainly has the size requirement that the Eagles like. There’s a good chance he will be taken in the second round, and not be there for the Eagles, but Eason is raw with limited experience, leaving many to opine that he should have returned for his final season of college.

Khalil Tate, Arizona. Nick Foles came from Arizona, so maybe? Tate is just 6-2, 215, but he brings the dual threat ability that has proven to be a success with players such as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Tate completed 60 percent of his passes last year with 1,954 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while running for 413 yards and three scores. The Eagles could probably grab him in the fourth or even fifth round if they are so inclined.