Eagles Rule Out Two Players; DeVonta Smith Iffy For Sunday
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles ruled out two players for Sunday’s showdown at Baltimore: starting cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren (knee).
VanSumeren was a late addition to the injury report Friday when he was listed as limited, an indication that the second-year player tweaked his knee in practice on Friday.
Star receiver DeVonta Smith was listed as limited for a second consecutive day on Friday with a hamstring injury and was given a game status as questionable.
Smith did speak to reporters after practice on Friday.
"Kinda up in the air. Kinda wait and see,” Smith said when asked about his status. “... I'm gonna do whatever they tell me to do.”
Smith has been playing through the injury before aggravating it in the Week 11 win over Washington and missing last week’s victory at the Loa Angeles Rams.
“Sometimes you got to stop yourself. If it were me I’d probably keep going but the team kinda doing what's best for me instead of letting me just make a decision by myself.
“They were kinda looking out for me and saying what's best."
Fourth-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is expected to start for Slay against the Ravens.
“I have to trust myself. It starts with me, knowing that my teammates around me, my coaches, everybody believes in me, so I have to believe in myself first and foremost,” Rodgers said “It’s all about me going out there and be willing to play my role.”
There were some other additions to the Eagles’ final injury report on Friday: safety Sydney Brown (knee), receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring), and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (neck).
Brown was a limited participant Friday and Wilson missed the session. Both have been listed as questionable for Sunday. Ojomo was limited in practice but not given a game designation so he’s expected to play.
The only other injury designation this week for the Eagles was CB Kelee Ringo, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. By Thanksgiving Day, Ringo was back in a limited fashion and was again on the practice Friday as a full participant and a full-go for the game.
Without Slay in the lineup, Ringo will serve as the top backup to both Rodgers and the other starting corner, Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo also serves as the team’s top gunner in punt coverage.
The Eagles also rested edge rusher Josh Sweat, star running back Saquon Barkley and the entire offensive line, from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton and Lane Johnson, earlier in the week. All are good to go for the game on Sunday.
MORE NFL: Eagles' All-Pro Sees Potential Of 'Really Good, Dangerous Edge Rusher' With Jalyx Hunt