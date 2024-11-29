Eagles Today

Eagles' All-Pro Sees Potential Of 'Really Good, Dangerous Edge Rusher' With Jalyx Hunt

The Eagles need rookie Jalyx Hunt to step up with Brandon Graham out for the season.

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - Multiple injuries at one position can sink even the most talented NFL teams, and the Eagles’ are about to embark on a journey that will test that sentiment.

At 9-2, Philadelphia is on the current shortlist of Super Bowl contenders. That said, the team has lost two key pieces of their edge rotation over the past few weeks, first Bryce Huff, who is out indefinitely after wrist surgery, and then the even bigger blow of Brandon Graham lost to a season-ending torn triceps in Week 12.

What has proven to be a more-than-solid four-man rotation for Vic Fangio of Josh Sweat, Graham, Huff, and Nolan Smith is now set to be Sweat, Smith, third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt, and TBD against the powerful Ravens Sunday in Baltimore.

“Just by committee. Really that's what's going to happen. It's going to be a lot of guys picking up his load that he's been playing,” Fangio said earlier this week when asked about replacing Graham. “It won't be one guy.”    

The one guy you know who is getting a significant uptick in playing time, at least until he proves otherwise is Hunt, a developmental option with significant upside who arrived as the 94th overall pick in 2024’s draft out of small-school Houston Christian.

When asked if Hunt is ready, the always-honest Fangio told Philadelphia Eagles on SI “We’ll find out,” admitting the obvious with one-time Ivy League safety: “We'll need him to step up.”

Hunt has a believer in All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

Lane Johnson
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is a big believer in Jalyx Hunt. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“I think Jalyx has been progressing just from where he was earlier than this year, seeing him add strength,” Johnson said. “I think his quickness and agility is really impressive. So looking for Jalyx to keep coming. …If there's a guy I think can make some good, some exciting plays, it's Jalyx."

Johnson is part of the reason Hunt is ascending with the rookie pointing to the RT when asked about his welcome to the NFL moment.

"Shout out Lane Johnson," Hunt smiled when discussing Johnson earlier this month. "... Just rushing [against] Lane. He just locked me down. I didn't sniff the quarterback at all for weeks so I guess that would be my welcome to the NFL." 

“I still think he was pretty fresh to playing defensive end as a former safety,” Johnson said when told about Hunt’s comments. “I think for him, he's a great learner. I think the biggest thing is how he uses his hands. I think he's always had that ability with just his approach to the rush attack. 

“He's a smarter football player, and I think he has put on some size from where he was beginning this year to where he is now. So when I see his movement and makeup and what he could potentially be I think he could be a really good, dangerous edge rusher."

