Eagles Saquon Barkley Hopes To End Surprising Trend In Week 6
PHILADELPHIA - Saquon Barkley has played six games at Lincoln Financial Field in his career, five of them were with the New York Giants, and the other came earlier this season as a member of the Eagles.
Barkley’s record at the Linc? 0-6.
“I didn’t know that stat until I dropped the ball against the Falcons that I never won there,” he said.
Obviously, this trend must stop, and the 2-2 Eagles can only hope it ends against the 1-4 Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
“Definitely looking forward to getting to the Linc and finally getting a win and stacking that, getting a whole bunch of wins there and protecting our house,” he said. “We have some of the best fans in the world, and it means a lot to go out there and get a win for them.”
Barkley and the Eagles will get help on Sunday with the return from injury of receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson.
“It feels really good to have those caliber of players back on the field,” said Barkley. “It definitely helps. It doesn’t hurt by any means. At end of day, we still have to get back to executing better, take care of the little things, focus on our details, and I think we’ve addressed that this week in practice, and now we gotta come out (Saturday), wrap things up and be ready for Sunday.”
Maybe Sunday will be the day Barkley wins his first game at the Linc. Until then, here’s his history at the Eagles’ home field:
NOV. 25, 2018
Result: 25-22 loss.
Stats: 13 carries, 101 yards and a touchdown; seven catches for 41 yards, and another touchdown.
Totals: 142 yards, two touchdowns.
DEC. 9, 2019
Result: 23-17 loss.
Stats: 17 carries, 66 yards; 3 catches for one yard.
Totals: 67 yards, 0 touchdowns.
OCT. 20, 2020
Injured reserve. Eagles won 22-21.
DEC. 26, 2021
Result: 34-10 loss.
Stats: 15 carries, 32 yards; one catch for minus four yards.
Totals: 28 yards, 0 touchdowns.
JAN. 8, 2023
Inactive. Eagles won 22-16.
DEC. 25, 2023
Result: 33-25 loss.
Stats: 23 carries, 83 yards, one touchdown; three catches for four yards.
Totals: 87 yards, one touchdown.
PLAYOFFS
Jan. 21, 2023
Result: 38-7 loss.
Stats: 9 carries, 61 yards; 2 catches for 21 yards.
Totals: 83 yards, 0 touchdowns.
SEPT. 16, 2024 (with the Eagles)
Result: 22-21 loss.
Stats: 22 carries, 95 yards; four catches for 21 yards.
Totals: 116 yards, 0 touchdowns.
